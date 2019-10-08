Home
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Alan William HOLMES


1923 - 2019
Alan William HOLMES Notice
HOLMES Alan William Passed peacefully Saturday October 5th 2019 and now with his Jesus.

A remarkable community man and one of life's gentlemen. Much loved.

Husband of 40 years to Betty (dec). Father to David, Anne, Colin and Jenny (dec).

Father-in-law to Sue and Penny. Grandfather to Amy, Elizabeth, Luke, Isobella and Louisa, Great Grandfather to Archer.

Nothing else to organise, Dad!

The family recognise the wonderful staff at BUPA and the Holmes Wing.



For funeral arrangements please see later paper.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2019
