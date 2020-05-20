Home
Alan Robert (Pluto) PHYLAND


1934 - 2020
Alan Robert (Pluto) PHYLAND Notice
PHYLAND Alan Robert (Pluto) 22.12.1934 to 18.5.2020 At Swan Hill. Loved Son-in-law of the late Walter and Nell Blandford. Brother-in-law of Wayne, Kevin and Valerie. Loved Husband of Gwen, loving Father of Diane, Lynne and David. Father-in-law and friend of Max, Elva and Sue and all their families. After a long illness and weariness now at rest. In accordance with recent changes a private burial will be held for Alan at Swan Hill Cemetery. swanhillfunerals.com.au 03 50321011
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 20, 2020
