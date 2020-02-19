|
FERRIER Alan George Passed away on 14.2.20 after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the Bendigo Hospice. Aged 62 years. Alan was the dearly loved husband of Wendy, adored father of Brent and Kirsty, father-in-law to Colleen and Adam and cherished Pa to Cooper, Tilly and Stevie. Our journey together created so many beautiful memories. You followed your dreams and achieved so much. I will always love you. - Wendy. Your smile and laugh were larger than life, you sure knew how to brighten a room. You taught us to make the most of every day and enjoy life to the full. - Brent and Colza. Thanks for our adventures and treasured memories. You were the best Dad and Pa we could have asked for. - Kirsty and Adam. We can always talk to Pa, we look for the brightest star in the sky and know he is there. - Cooper, Tilly and Stevie.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2020