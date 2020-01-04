|
GALLAGHER Adrian Brendan
Passed away in Bendigo on January 3, 2020.
A Service celebrating and honouring Adrian's life will be held in St. Kilian's Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street Bendigo on
FRIDAY (January 10) at 10.00am.
A private cremation will follow.
Flowers appreciated, online donations preferred to the Leukaemia Foundation at [email protected]
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY, (January 9) at 6pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020