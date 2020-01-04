Home
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Vigil
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Mulqueen Family Chapel,
15-25 Bridge Street,
Bendigo
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kilian's Catholic Church
161 McCrae Street
Bendigo
View Map
Adrian Brendan GALLAGHER

Adrian Brendan GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER Adrian Brendan



Passed away in Bendigo on January 3, 2020.



A Service celebrating and honouring Adrian's life will be held in St. Kilian's Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street Bendigo on

FRIDAY (January 10) at 10.00am.

A private cremation will follow.



Flowers appreciated, online donations preferred to the Leukaemia Foundation at [email protected]



Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY, (January 9) at 6pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020
