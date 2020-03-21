Home
Services
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Bendigo Lawn Cemetery
Paterson Street
Bendigo
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele CLOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Isabel CLOUGH

Adele Isabel CLOUGH Notice
CLOUGH Adele Isabel PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF FUNERAL ARRANGMENTS DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.



A Funeral Service for Mrs. Adele Isabel Clough will be held by the graveside at the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery, Paterson Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (March 23) at 11 am.



A Private Memorial Service will commence at 2 pm. For your convenience, the Memorial Service will be live streamed through the William Farmer website.

The password for the Service is: 0035



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -