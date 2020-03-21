|
|
|
CLOUGH Adele Isabel PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF FUNERAL ARRANGMENTS DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Adele Isabel Clough will be held by the graveside at the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery, Paterson Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (March 23) at 11 am.
A Private Memorial Service will commence at 2 pm. For your convenience, the Memorial Service will be live streamed through the William Farmer website.
The password for the Service is: 0035
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020