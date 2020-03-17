Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele CLOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Isabel (COLLINS, MICHELL) CLOUGH

Add a Memory
Adele Isabel (COLLINS, MICHELL) CLOUGH Notice
CLOUGH Adele Isabel (nee Collins, Michell) Passed away peacefully at Strath-Haven on Saturday 14 March 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved Wife of Albert for the last 29 years. Loved Wife of Alan Michell (dec.) and loving Mother of Kaye and Mother-in-law to Paul. Loved Nanny of Emma & James. A woman of great strength and love - you will be dearly missed. Our most grateful thanks to the team at Strath-Haven for their care over the last 6 years. Rest in Peace



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -