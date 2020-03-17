|
CLOUGH Adele Isabel (nee Collins, Michell) Passed away peacefully at Strath-Haven on Saturday 14 March 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved Wife of Albert for the last 29 years. Loved Wife of Alan Michell (dec.) and loving Mother of Kaye and Mother-in-law to Paul. Loved Nanny of Emma & James. A woman of great strength and love - you will be dearly missed. Our most grateful thanks to the team at Strath-Haven for their care over the last 6 years. Rest in Peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2020