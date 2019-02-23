|
|
CLARK William James (Jim)
Passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care on February 20, 2019.
Aged 78 years
Loved son of the late Walter and Leila. Loving brother of Audrey (dec.) and Peter, brother-in-law of Noelene. Very much loved uncle and great uncle.
'Keep your 'Dodges' running'
Special thanks to Dr. Dulfer, Prosper, all the staff at Bupa as well as the many kind people involved in caring for Jim during his illness. We appreciate all your love and support.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019