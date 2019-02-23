Home
Services
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Resources
More Obituaries for William CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James (Jim) CLARK


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
William James (Jim) CLARK Notice
CLARK William James (Jim)

Passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care on February 20, 2019.

Aged 78 years

Loved son of the late Walter and Leila. Loving brother of Audrey (dec.) and Peter, brother-in-law of Noelene. Very much loved uncle and great uncle.



'Keep your 'Dodges' running'



Special thanks to Dr. Dulfer, Prosper, all the staff at Bupa as well as the many kind people involved in caring for Jim during his illness. We appreciate all your love and support.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.