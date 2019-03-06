Home
Resources
More Obituaries for William TRICKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dennis (Dennis) TRICKEY

Notice

William Dennis (Dennis) TRICKEY Notice
TRICKEY William Dennis (Dennis) A Service to Celebrate the life of Mr. William Dennis (Dennis) Trickey will be held at the William Farmer Victoria Street Chapel, 12 Victoria Street, Eaglehawk TOMORROW (Thursday, March 7) at 2.30pm.

Private Cremation



No flowers by request, in lieu donations to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the service.



To view Dennis' funeral service live online, visit http://www.interstream.com.au/farmer/stream.php using the password 1704.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.