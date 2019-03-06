|
TRICKEY William Dennis (Dennis) A Service to Celebrate the life of Mr. William Dennis (Dennis) Trickey will be held at the William Farmer Victoria Street Chapel, 12 Victoria Street, Eaglehawk TOMORROW (Thursday, March 7) at 2.30pm.
Private Cremation
No flowers by request, in lieu donations to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the service.
To view Dennis' funeral service live online, visit http://www.interstream.com.au/farmer/stream.php using the password 1704.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019
