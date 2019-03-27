|
|
HILSON (nee Houston) Violet Norma (Vi) 26/12/32 - 24/03/19
Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital.
Loved wife of Bruce (dec.). Loved and adored Mum of Colin, Garry, Chris, Judi and Karen, mum-in-law of Nett, Chris, Ron and Bren. Cherished Nan of 8 and Great Nana to 11.
You gave us hope
When we were down,
You gave us love
Without a frown,
You gave us happiness
Without troubles rife,
But most of all
You gave us life.
Thank you Mum x
You never failed to do your best
You heart was true and tender.
You simply lived for those you loved
And those you loved remember.
Loved Mum to Col and Nett. Nan to Kylie and Nath, Rachel and Luke, Josh and Liv. Little Nan to Chlo, Addi, Hudson, Riley and Belle.
Though we lived miles apart, our love for you is engraved deep in our hearts.
- Garry and Chris
In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Loved Mum of Chris and Ron. Nan of Stacey and Tim, Jamie and Simone. Nana H to Liam, Ollie, Riley and Lukey.
To our beautiful Mum and Nan. You were a living example of someone who made the best with what life handed you. Thank you Mum.
We will always cherish the life lessons you taught and the unconditional love you shared. You were our 'Rock' and we will miss you every day.
Love you with all we have
- Judi, Bren, Nath, BJ and Bianca, Evie and Lucy
Mum when I needed you, you were always there for me. Together all the time
Forever in my heart
I love you Mum,
Your shadow, Karen.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019