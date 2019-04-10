Home
Victor Wakley CAHILL

CAHILL Victor Wakley Peacefully at Mirridong on April 6, 2019 in his 95th year.

Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving father of Peter and Yvonne, Drew and Sally, John and Julie. Adoring Grandpa of Leasa and Kerry, Nathan and Anne, Emma and Nathan, Robbie and Beck, Lilly and Ollie, Madeline and A.J, Emily and Jimmy. Great Grandpa of Sam, Jack, Joshua, Evie, Neddie, Cilla, Leo and Daisy.

A great life

well loved



Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Mirridong.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019
