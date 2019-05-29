|
BROWNING (nee Enderlin) Ula Augusta Peacefully at Homesglen Private Hospital Moorabbin on May 26, 2019.
Aged 87 years
Very much loved wife of Maurice (dec.). Loving mum and mother-in-law of Jenny and John, Peter and Michelle, Maurice, Mischelle and Eric. Cherished Nanna of Damien, Jessica (dec.), Ashley, Imogen, Stephanie, Connor, Aidan, Xavier, Brooke, Melissa, Luka, Asha and Mietta. Great Nanna of Isabella, Amelie, Macy and Eva.
Treasured Memories
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 29, 2019