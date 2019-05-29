Home
Ula Augusta BROWNING

Ula Augusta BROWNING Notice
BROWNING (nee Enderlin) Ula Augusta Peacefully at Homesglen Private Hospital Moorabbin on May 26, 2019.

Aged 87 years

Very much loved wife of Maurice (dec.). Loving mum and mother-in-law of Jenny and John, Peter and Michelle, Maurice, Mischelle and Eric. Cherished Nanna of Damien, Jessica (dec.), Ashley, Imogen, Stephanie, Connor, Aidan, Xavier, Brooke, Melissa, Luka, Asha and Mietta. Great Nanna of Isabella, Amelie, Macy and Eva.

Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 29, 2019
