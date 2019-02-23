|
McOrmond Thomas William Robert 21/03/38-03/02/19 A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Tom McOrmond will be held at Fortuna Villa 22 Chum Street, Bendigo 3550 on Friday 1st March at 11am. Friends and family all welcome. Loved Father of Deborah, Mark and Paul. Loved Father-in-law to Vin and Pauline. Loved Grandad to Baylee, Traiton, Bree, Corey, Morgan, Cassandra, Kara and Shae. The tears in our eyes we can wipe away but the memories of you will always remain. Lots of love Dad. Rest in peace xxx
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019