MARSHALL (formerly McMAHON) (nee Tweddell) Shirley Margaret
11/11/1927 - 19/5/2019
Died peacefully at Strath-Haven Nursing Home, Bendigo.
Loved Wife of Gene (Dec). Mother and Mother-in-law of Helen, Ted (Dec), Marion and Bob, Walter and Lisa. Step-Mother to Diana and David. Nan to Elliott, Roy and Pek. Step-Nan to Ben, Jay, Eddie, Edwina, Jeremy, Sarah, Caitlyn, Ethan, Jarrah, Rocco, Gigi and Emiko.
Gardener, traveller, librarian, flautist, oboist, potter, Buddhist, Mah Jong teacher, knitter, volunteer, intellectual.
'Always Learning'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 22, 2019