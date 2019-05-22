Home
Shirley Margaret (Tweddell) MARSHALL

Shirley Margaret (Tweddell) MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL (formerly McMAHON) (nee Tweddell) Shirley Margaret

11/11/1927 - 19/5/2019



Died peacefully at Strath-Haven Nursing Home, Bendigo.

Loved Wife of Gene (Dec). Mother and Mother-in-law of Helen, Ted (Dec), Marion and Bob, Walter and Lisa. Step-Mother to Diana and David. Nan to Elliott, Roy and Pek. Step-Nan to Ben, Jay, Eddie, Edwina, Jeremy, Sarah, Caitlyn, Ethan, Jarrah, Rocco, Gigi and Emiko.

Gardener, traveller, librarian, flautist, oboist, potter, Buddhist, Mah Jong teacher, knitter, volunteer, intellectual.

'Always Learning'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 22, 2019
