PATTERSON Russell JAMES Passed away in Bendigo on February 17, 2019. Aged 81 years Dearly loved, devoted and caring Husband of Shirley for 61 years. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Debbie and Patrick (Bannan), Gary, Rosamunde and Colin (Rodgers). Loved Grandpa Russ of Laureesa (dec.), Christian and Jessica, Ainsley and Laura, Carlia and Anthony (Rix); Maneesha, Rory; Rynelle and Dave (Mills), Braydan and Jessica, Liam and Emily. Great Grandpa Russ of Charlie, Lyndal, Macaila, Henry, Ava, Zoe, Trace, and Amelia. No longer in our lives to share, But in our hearts you'll always be there
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019