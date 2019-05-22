Home
Ronda Keating


1943 - 2019
Ronda Keating
Keating

Ronda Ann

27/2/1943 - 17/5/2019

My darling Mum

So Gracious

So Humble 

So Accepting 

And so very Brave

Thank you for the Love we Shared

Gone from our lives

But never our Hearts

Yo will always be our Guardian Angel. 

Di and Russell

Nathan,Kiah and Baby Ada

Joel

Toby, Bae and Beckham

Georgia, Clayton and Remi Rose

So many beautiful humans to thank for your exceptional care of our darling Mum

Dr Greg Harris , Dr Sam Harris and the Nurse Angels in Hospice at Bendigo Health , among so many others 

Our family will always be forever grateful to everyone who touched Mum's heart and ours, on her end of Life Journey. 

 

Mulqueens

Wayne Mackay
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 22, 2019
