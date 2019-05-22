|
|
Keating
Ronda Ann
27/2/1943 - 17/5/2019
My darling Mum
So Gracious
So Humble
So Accepting
And so very Brave
Thank you for the Love we Shared
Gone from our lives
But never our Hearts
Yo will always be our Guardian Angel.
Di and Russell
Nathan,Kiah and Baby Ada
Joel
Toby, Bae and Beckham
Georgia, Clayton and Remi Rose
So many beautiful humans to thank for your exceptional care of our darling Mum
Dr Greg Harris , Dr Sam Harris and the Nurse Angels in Hospice at Bendigo Health , among so many others
Our family will always be forever grateful to everyone who touched Mum's heart and ours, on her end of Life Journey.
Mulqueens
Wayne Mackay
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 22, 2019