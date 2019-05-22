|
KEATING Ronda Anne Mary Passed away peacefully in Bendigo on Friday, May 17, 2019. Aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Kevin. Dearly loved mother of Dianne, Karen, Tony, Pauline and Vincent (dec.). Dearly loved mother-in-law to Russell, Scott and Dianne. Cherished and adored Nan to Nathan, Joel, Toby, Georgia, Annabel, Will, Sophie and Lucas. Great Nan to Remi, Beckham and Ada. Loved beyond all measure, missed beyond all grief. Mum, your number one son has a broken heart that can never be healed. Mum I love you - Tony. Warm and caring mother-in-law to Dianne, special Nanna to Sophie and Lucas. Mum, I love you with all my heart. Rest in peace my darling friend. - Kaz. Our beautiful Mum and Nana, how lucky are we to have someone as beautiful as you that makes saying goodbye so hard. When we say we love you, we love you so much more than that. We'll love you forever, not just forever, but forever and ever our beautiful angel. - Pauline, Scotty, Bel, Braedyn, Will and Shannon. My darling Mum - if only I could turn back time I would love to sit with you and hold your hand just one more day. I loved you then, I love you now and I will love you forevermore. You will always be my Angel. See you in my dreams - Di. Rest in Peace.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 22, 2019