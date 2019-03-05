Home
Ronald Neville (Ron) MCINTOSH

McINTOSH Ronald Neville (Ron) 04/04/1932 - 27/02/2019 Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital. Aged 86 years Son of John and Cathrine (both dec.). Dearly loved brother of Josie, Jack, Patsy (all dec.) and Ken, loved brother-in-law of Elaine, Howard (both dec.) and Siegy. Adored Uncle Ron of Patsy, Rod, Con, Kerry, Donna, Ange, Robert, Debbie (dec.) and their families. Sweet are the memories silently kept, Of an uncle we loved and will never forget. "Go Tiges"



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2019
