|
|
TWIGG Ronald Edward
Passed away peacefully 20th February 2019.
Aged 81 years
Dearly loved husband of Esma. Treasured father and father-in-law of Debra and Gareth,
John and Wendy, Rosemary and Steven. Devoted Grandpa to 10 grandchildren
Forever in our hearts
Dearly loved husband of Esma for 60 years.
With tears I saw you suffer
I watched you fade away.
My heart was slowly breaking
As you fought so hard to stay.
You did not want to leave me,
But you did not go alone
For part of me went with you
The day God called you home.
Adored father of Debra, respected father-in-law of Gareth, loved and loving Grandpa to Sarah, Isabelle and Peter.
The best Dad, mentor, workmate;
Dad-in-law and Grandpa too.
Thanks for all you've said and done;
We love and remember you!
John, Wendy, Laura and Jackson; Nathan, Lachlan and Julia
Dear Dad of Rosemary, father-in-law of Steven, and Grandpa to Troy, Gracie and Caleb.
In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered everyday.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019