Ronald Bruce (Ron) SILVERBACK

Ronald Bruce (Ron) SILVERBACK

SILVERBACK Ronald Bruce (Ron) Passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019.



The love of my life has left and I am bereft. You were such a force of nature in our lives and your death leaves us broken - hearted. As your wife, I joined you on our many adventures, but this is a road you must travel alone.

Until we meet again, your Hilary forever.



Much loved husband of Hilary, adored father of Cameron, Matthew, Luke and Kate, loved father-in-law of Anna and proud Grandfather of Zachary and Xander.

We love you Dad with all of our hearts and are inconsolable at your loss.

May the sun always be shining,

the fish biting and the yarns never ending.

Until we meet again



For funeral details, please see later paper.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019
