Robert (Bobby) BEARE

Robert (Bobby) BEARE Notice
BEARE Robert 'Bobby' 20/4/1961 - 28/2/2019 Most loved and adored Son of Pam and Winston. Amazing big Brother of Kathy and Julie. Most incredible loving Father of Monique (Gooba) and absolute adoring Poppy to Charlotte (George). Best Friend and Brother-In-Law of Mark and Paul. Admired, loved and respected Uncle of Sam, Daniel, Josh, Matt, Jenna and Maddi. His love for his beloved Bombers was only surpassed by his love of his family and friends. He will be forever young in our hearts and memories. Fly High Our Bomber Boy
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
