Home
Services
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond L'HUILLIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond John (Ray) L'HUILLIER


1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Raymond John (Ray) L'HUILLIER Notice
L'HUILLIER Raymond John (Ray)

Passed away on February 18, 2019, at the age of 69 years.

Beloved son of Raymond and Aleen (both dec.), brother to Elsie and Rosemary.

Dearly loved father of Patrick, Kath and Chris, father-in-law of Joe. Poppy of Alexander and Kalin.



Poppy, we will miss our daily chats about cricket or footy; especially our shared passion for cricket. You were always keen to know how we went on the weekend.

Lots of love Kath, Joe, Zander and Kalin xx
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.