L'HUILLIER Raymond John (Ray)
Passed away on February 18, 2019, at the age of 69 years.
Beloved son of Raymond and Aleen (both dec.), brother to Elsie and Rosemary.
Dearly loved father of Patrick, Kath and Chris, father-in-law of Joe. Poppy of Alexander and Kalin.
Poppy, we will miss our daily chats about cricket or footy; especially our shared passion for cricket. You were always keen to know how we went on the weekend.
Lots of love Kath, Joe, Zander and Kalin xx
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019