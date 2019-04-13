Home
Mulqueen Peter John 1930 - 1999 It is with the utmost respect we honour and remember Peter Mulqueen the man who continued and enhanced the legacy of many generations at Mulqueen Family Funerals in Bridge Street, Bendigo. He was the driving force behind funeral innovation and service that cared for and helped so many in the community. Alth-ough he passed away 20 years ago, every day we are in awe of his incredible achievements and for being the caring compassionate man that touched the lives of so many.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019
