Patricia Margaret HAYES

Notice

Patricia Margaret HAYES Notice
HAYES Patricia Margaret Requiem Mass for the Repose of the soul of the late Mrs Patricia Margaret HAYES will be offered at St Kilian's Catholic Church, McCrae Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (May 6) at 11.00 am. The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on SUNDAY AFTER-NOON, (May 5) at 4.30 pm. Flowers appre-ciated, donations preferred to Palliative Care. Envelopes available at the church.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser from May 1 to May 4, 2019
