Neville TURNBULL


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Neville TURNBULL Notice
TURNBULL Neville Born October 2nd, 1927. Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospice on April 23th, 2019 (aged 91) surrounded by loved ones. Loved Husband to Joan (dec.). Loved Brother of Nigal (dec.) and Sister-in-law Enid. Loved Brother of Keith and Joy, and Brother-in-law to Andrew. Adored Uncle of Gail. Cherished Father of Michael and Daughter-in-law Sandra. Beloved Grandad to Olivia, Adam and David. We are missing you already, we were so happy to have spent these last nine months with you in our home, living with us, it was a true honour, love you dearly, you are now at peace with the love of your life Joan.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 27, 2019
