|
|
GASKELL Neil Rayford Peacefully at the Royal Melbourne Hospital on March 28, 2019. Aged 75 years Beloved Husband of Bev (dec.) Loving and cherished Father and Father-in-law of Narelle and Justin, Jo, Brad and Kate. Very proud and adoring Pa of Billy, Jake, Harmony, Chelsey, Jack and Georgia. A beautiful man, so placid and rare, Our love is strong, Our sadness deep, A lifetime of memories are ours to keep. Re-united with Mum Rest peacefully Dad.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019