Neil Rayford GASKELL

Neil Rayford GASKELL
GASKELL Neil Rayford Peacefully at the Royal Melbourne Hospital on March 28, 2019. Aged 75 years Beloved Husband of Bev (dec.) Loving and cherished Father and Father-in-law of Narelle and Justin, Jo, Brad and Kate. Very proud and adoring Pa of Billy, Jake, Harmony, Chelsey, Jack and Georgia. A beautiful man, so placid and rare, Our love is strong, Our sadness deep, A lifetime of memories are ours to keep. Re-united with Mum Rest peacefully Dad.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019
