Neil Alfred (STEVE) STEPHENS

STEPHENS Neil Alfred (STEVE) Passed away on 13th April 2019. Husband of Joan. Dearly loved father to Kerrie and Darryl and father-in-law to Graham. Cherished poppy of Taryn and Brenton. Loved Brother to Barry and Dawn and respective families. Relatives and friends of Steve are invited to attend his funeral at York Street Chapel, 65 York Street, Beenleigh on Wednesday 24 th April 2019 at 10am. JG Lohrisch Funeral and Cremation Directors (07) 3287 2030
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019
