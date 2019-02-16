|
|
PENROSE Nancy Genevieve 1920-2019 Dearly loved Wife of Ron (dec.), much loved Mother of Marcia and Bryan, Tanya (dec.), Juana and Brett. Much loved Granny of Nicole, Matthew and Emma Clements, Jonathon and Nicholas Van Leeuwen. Loved Great Granny of Charlotte, Tom, Lucy, Oliver and Ellie. For everything we shared, the dreams, the laughter and the tears. We will love you forever, for you will always be near. Thank you for being our special Mum, our funny Granny, our proud Great Granny and our friend. Private funeral
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019