Home
Services
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell BRISBANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell (Max) BRISBANE


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Maxwell (Max) BRISBANE Notice
BRISBANE Maxwell (Max) 5.1.1939 - 8.2.2019 Suddenly at Epworth Hospital My Soulmate of 59 years. You gave me the best of your love. Should we lose each other in the shadow Of the evening trees I'll wait for you Should I fall behind wait for me. Love you forever, Heather Adored father of Carol, Peter, and Michael. Father-in-law of Mark, and Denise. Beloved Pa of Stephen and Emmie, David and Shelley, Matthew and Georgie. A life lived for his family You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our hearts All my love, your Cazzy and Mark xxxxx Dad - as you were in life the quiet achiever, you quietly slipped out the back door. Now who am I going to solve the problems of the world with! In our hearts and minds forever. Love you Dad - Peter and Denise The world is a darker place for you passing. A truly great man and my father. - Michael.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.