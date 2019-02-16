|
BRISBANE Maxwell (Max) 5.1.1939 - 8.2.2019 Suddenly at Epworth Hospital My Soulmate of 59 years. You gave me the best of your love. Should we lose each other in the shadow Of the evening trees I'll wait for you Should I fall behind wait for me. Love you forever, Heather Adored father of Carol, Peter, and Michael. Father-in-law of Mark, and Denise. Beloved Pa of Stephen and Emmie, David and Shelley, Matthew and Georgie. A life lived for his family You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our hearts All my love, your Cazzy and Mark xxxxx Dad - as you were in life the quiet achiever, you quietly slipped out the back door. Now who am I going to solve the problems of the world with! In our hearts and minds forever. Love you Dad - Peter and Denise The world is a darker place for you passing. A truly great man and my father. - Michael.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019