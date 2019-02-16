Home
BRISBANE Maxwell (Max) A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr Maxwell (Max) Brisbane will be held at the Bendigo Stadium, 91 Inglis Street, West Bendigo, on FRIDAY (February 22) at 1.30 pm. A Private Cremation will precede the above. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Bowel Cancer Research in memory of Max would be appreciated. Please consider Max's wish that those attending wear smart, casual and colorful clothing.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, 2019
