Maureen Patricia LOFTUS

LOFTUS Maureen Patricia A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Maureen Patricia LOFTUS will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street Bendigo on FRIDAY (February 22nd, 2019) commencing at 10.30am.

The Funeral Cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery.



No Flowers by request, in lieu donations to The Guide Dogs Association would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2019
