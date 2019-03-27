Home
Maureen (GIBSON) McCONNELL Notice
McCONNELL (Gibson) Maureen 23/03/2019 Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Loving daughter of Ronald and Norah. Beloved wife of Alan (dec.). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Wendy, Gary (dec.), Susan, Janet and John, Carol and Chris, David and Zenda, Mark, Brad and Bron. Adored Nanna of Rachael, Jaylee, Luke, Daniel, Emily, Amber, Mitchell, Blake, Ella, Cooper, Summer, Jett and Holly. Great Nan to Villiami, Rhiani and Max. To know her was to love her
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
