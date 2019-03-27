Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Teresa (Molly) O'SULLIVAN

Notice

Mary Teresa (Molly) O'SULLIVAN Notice
O'SULLIVAN Mary Teresa (Molly) Mass of Thanks-giving for the life of the late Mrs Mary Teresa (Molly) O'SULLIVAN will be offered at St Kilian's Catholic Church, McCrae Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (April 1) at 1.30 pm. The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held in the Chapel at Bethlehem Aged Care, 36-42 Speciman Hill Road, Golden Square on SUNDAY EVENING, (March 31) at 6.30 pm.



logo


logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.