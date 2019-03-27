|
O'SULLIVAN Mary Teresa (Molly) Mass of Thanks-giving for the life of the late Mrs Mary Teresa (Molly) O'SULLIVAN will be offered at St Kilian's Catholic Church, McCrae Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (April 1) at 1.30 pm. The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held in the Chapel at Bethlehem Aged Care, 36-42 Speciman Hill Road, Golden Square on SUNDAY EVENING, (March 31) at 6.30 pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
