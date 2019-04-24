Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark THORNTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Peter "Barney" THORNTON

Notice Condolences

Mark Peter "Barney" THORNTON Notice
THORNTON Mark (Peter) "Barney" 21.7.1931-19.4.2019 Passed away peacefully at Royal Freemasons Flora Hill on April 19, 2019. Beloved Husband of Muriel for 65 years. Father to Mark, Robyn and Simon. Granpa to Xiaolan, Jasmine (dec.), Leah (dec.), and Holly. Many memories of our family activities and outings. Your friendly smile, jokes and the fun times will never be forgotten. - Muriel and Mark. Dad and Grandpa, you gave us your unconditional love and support, we love you and we will miss you. - Robyn and Xiaolan. I send my love and farewell to a man that was a mentor, a teacher, a friend to so many and above all was my Dad. - Simon
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.