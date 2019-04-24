|
|
THORNTON Mark (Peter) "Barney" 21.7.1931-19.4.2019 Passed away peacefully at Royal Freemasons Flora Hill on April 19, 2019. Beloved Husband of Muriel for 65 years. Father to Mark, Robyn and Simon. Granpa to Xiaolan, Jasmine (dec.), Leah (dec.), and Holly. Many memories of our family activities and outings. Your friendly smile, jokes and the fun times will never be forgotten. - Muriel and Mark. Dad and Grandpa, you gave us your unconditional love and support, we love you and we will miss you. - Robyn and Xiaolan. I send my love and farewell to a man that was a mentor, a teacher, a friend to so many and above all was my Dad. - Simon
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019