STEVENS Mark Owen 27.12.1979 - 10.5.2019 Devoted Husband of Lauren. Loving Father of Kyenan, and Hope, Pearl, and Frankie. Amazing, beautiful and adored Son of Marjory and Ian, and Brother of Anna, David, and Nick. My Darling Stavros, thank you for choosing me. You were right, I was a lucky lady. The most incredible husband and dad, you were so deeply committed to us, and us to you! We will love you every single day darling. Love Loz, Hope, Pearl and Frankie XXX
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 15, 2019