Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjory KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjory Joan (PEARSE) KELLY

Notice Condolences

Marjory Joan (PEARSE) KELLY Notice
KELLY (Pearse) Marjorie Joan Passed away peacefully at Hospice on Friday March 8th surrounded by her loving family. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved Wife of William (dec.) Loving Mother to David and Brian, Mother-in-law to Nicole, much loved Nan to seven Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren. You were one special lady who we absolutely adored, admired and loved. You had the biggest heart and so much love for your family. We will always cherish the memories we created with you. You will be sadly missed and be forever in our hearts, Rest in peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.