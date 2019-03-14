|
KELLY (Pearse) Marjorie Joan Passed away peacefully at Hospice on Friday March 8th surrounded by her loving family. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved Wife of William (dec.) Loving Mother to David and Brian, Mother-in-law to Nicole, much loved Nan to seven Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren. You were one special lady who we absolutely adored, admired and loved. You had the biggest heart and so much love for your family. We will always cherish the memories we created with you. You will be sadly missed and be forever in our hearts, Rest in peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019