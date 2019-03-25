|
|
PELL (nee Lynch) Marian Aileen 19.5.1929 - 22-3-2019 The youngest Daughter of the late Jim & Adeline Lynch. Sister to Ossie, Peggy, Elva & Merle (all dec.). An amazing Mother to Geoff, Gary (dec.), Ricky. Nan to Steven, Jenny, Ashlea, Corey, Josh, Sabrina, Nik and their partners Sarah, Maurice, Dean, Toree, Jaime, Jason & Carms. Great Nan to Ethan, Lewis, Ayra, Brody, Ollie & Zahra. Such a loving family-focused wonderful person. Such gifted hands for tailoring, dress making, knitting, crocheting, fancy work and crafts that we will never be able to replace. - Your loving family. Marian, after 72 years together and 68 years of marriage, the link has been broken but the memories and love of a wonderful partner will remain forever. - Your loving Husband, Kel. R.I.P. Love. So grateful for your never ending, unquestionable love and support. You have always been prepared to sacrifice your own interests for us all. Now at rest. Love Geoff & Maree (dec.) No more lunches No more long chats No more pain A lifetime of memories will always remain. Love, Rick Many special memories of family occasions, big and small. We'll always remember your love and support. All our love, Steven & Sarah. Much loved Nan, you'll be greatly missed and remembered always. - Jenny, Maurice, Ethan & Lewis. Special memories of a beautiful caring Nana. We know you and Dad will be looking down at us. Love you always. - Ashlea, Dean, Ayva & Brody. - Corey & Toree. Nan we will miss you so much. There will not be a day goes by that we are not thinking of you. Thank you for everything you have done for us. You can now rest in peace. Love, Josh & Jaime. Of all the special gifts in life, however great or small, to have you as our Nan was the greatest gift of all. We love and miss you Nan and wish that you were here. There are no more tomorrows that we can share but yesterdays are always there. In our hearts forever. Love, Sabrina, Jason, Ollie & Zahra. A special lady who cared so deeply for all of us. Dearly loved. You will be sadly missed Nan. All our love, Nik & Carms. Rest in Peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019