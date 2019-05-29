Home
More Obituaries for Margaret FLETCHER
Margaret FLETCHER

Margaret FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER Margaret Passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care Bendigo on May 26th, 2019. Aged 89 Years.

Loved Daughter of Annie and Jim Reid (both Dec). Sister to Barbara (Dec) and Jean (Dec).

Dearly loved Mother of Christine, Susan, Gregory (Dec) and Kim. Mother-in-law of Michael, Dalle and Craig. Nana to Mikaela, Mitchell, Angie, Djait, Tamara, Jeremy and Toba. Great Nana Margaret to Mia, Ava, Indie, and Theo.

God saw that you were weary

He did what He thought best

and gently held you in His arms

and said 'come with Me and rest.'



The Family would like to thank everyone at Bupa Aged Care Bendigo for their wonderful care of our dear Mum and Nana.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 29, 2019
