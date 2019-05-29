|
FLETCHER Margaret A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Margaret FLETCHER will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (May 31st, 2019) commencing at 1.00pm.
The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
No Flowers by request, in lieu donations to the Arthritis Foundation of Victoria would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service.
