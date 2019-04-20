|
KIDD (nee Hill) Margaret Evelyn Elizabeth 30/03/29 - 17/04/19
Aged 90 years
Passed away peacefully at Strath Haven Nursing Home Bendigo.
Cherished daughter of Edith and Arthur (Cob) Hill (Coleraine).
Devoted wife to Max for 64 years. Most beautiful mother and mother-in-law in the world to Judith and Peter Stubbs, Peter and Susan, John and Susan, Susan and Brenton. Beloved Ma to Emma, Jessica and Andrew, Hannah, Shantini and Peter, Matthew and Vrinda, Anisha, Jack and Gretchen. Great grandma to Lenny.
Inspiring teacher, confidante, friend, listener and community builder.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019