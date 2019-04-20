|
KIDD Margaret Evelyn Elizabeth A Thanksgiving Service for the life of Mrs. Margaret Evelyn Elizabeth Kidd will be held at the Altona Trinity Uniting Church, 7 Seves Street, Altona on WEDNESDAY (April 24) at 11 am.
A Committal Service will be held at the Coleraine Cemetery, Lower Hilgay Road, Coleraine on FRIDAY (April 26) at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dementia Foundation Australia would appreciated. Envelopes available at the service.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
