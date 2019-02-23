Home
Margaret Annette BOURKE

Margaret Annette BOURKE Notice
BOURKE (nee KEANE) Margaret Annette 19/9/1942 - 19/2/2019



Passed away at home. Loved Wife of John. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Glenn and Michelle, Steve and Belle, and Jane. Loved and Loving Grandmother of Mitch, Darcy and Taylor, Zac and Tom.



I'm broken hearted, I don't know when the tears are going to stop. Fly high on the wings of an angel. I miss and love you.

-Your loving Husband John

'Till we meet again'



Mum, we can't believe you are gone. We remember you as an amazing woman, our Mother, a Wife, a Grandmother and Friend who gave so much and the best hairdresser ever known. You mentored us all, passing on so many of your fantastic qualities - your strength and determination has made us who we are.

'You will remain close in our hearts'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019
