BISH Lyle Douglas 23/09/1924 - 27/03/2019 Aged 94 years Much loved and respected Dad and FIL of John and Julie; Leanne and Brian Donne; Neil and Katia; Helen and Al Williams. Adored Poppy of his 12 Grandkids and 9+ Great-grandies. Gently taken by the Angels and reunited with Mum Georgie. A short committal ceremony will be held at the Echuca Cemetery, Homan Street Echuca on Friday, 5th April 2019 at 11.30 am. Followed by a Life Celebration in the function area at the rear of Office 3564 Café and Wine Bar, 252 Hare Street Echuca on Friday, 5 April 2019 at 1.00 pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019