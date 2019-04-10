|
NICHOLSON Linda A service to celebrate the life of Mrs Linda Nicholson will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, High Street, Kangaroo Flat on Saturday (April 13) at 11.00am (please enter the carpark from the street behind the church). A private burial will be held for Linda at Fawkner Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Linda to Heart Kids Australia, envelopes will be provided at the service.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019
