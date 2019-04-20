|
JARVIS Lettesia "Lettie" Of Hervey Bay, Qld; formerly of Bendigo. Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven, Hervey Bay, on 15th April 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved Cousin of Fred and Moira (both dec.), Bill (dec.) and Evelyn, Betty and Jack (dec.); cherished by their children and grandchildren. Rest in the Fold of the Good Shepherd A Funeral Service for Lettie will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Bryant Street, Pialba, Hervey Bay, on Wednesday, 24th April, at 1pm; followed by the interment at Polson Cemetery, Hervey Bay. J. KIRK & SONS Hervey Bay (07) 4124 2524
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019
