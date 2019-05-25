Home
WHITE Kevin Passed away on May 23, 2019.

Aged 84 years

Loved husband of Phyllis, father of Graeme, Karen and Leigh, father-in-law of Alison, Peter and Kerri. Pa Pa of Bradley, Kaitlin, Zara and Ruben.

Now at Rest



My dearest husband of 61 years, how I will miss you but I have many happy memories in my heart.

All my love, Phyl.



Our dearly loved Dad and father-in-law, we will miss your blue eyes and special turn of phrase. You will be with us every day in the birds and their song.

Love always Karen and Peter.



Much loved and respected father of Leigh, father-in-law of Kerrianne and adored Papa of Zara and Ruben. We have so many wonderful memories and stories that make our hearts smile.

Dignified and brave as always



Dearly loved brother of Shirley Manning.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 25, 2019
