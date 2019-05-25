|
|
DOLE Kevin Francis Passed away peacefully at Mirridong Aged Care, Bendigo on May 22nd, 2019. Aged 87 Years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Maureen. Much loved Dad to Sharon, Kerrie, Maria (Dec), Bernadette (Dec), Colleen and Kevin, and their families. 'Reunited with Mum and his Twin Daughters' My Dad Kevin (and Father-in-law of Andrew) - he was the role model of a devoted Father and loving Husband of Maureen (my Mum). Dad was kind, loving, generous, witty, quirky, had a deep love of music, and was able to fix anything. We enjoyed wonderful times on our holidays in Queensland and Adelaide over the last fifteen years. Sundays will never be the same - lunch with Dad, a movie or watching the footy, and our weekly Sunday night roast. We will miss the day trips away, lunches and coffee dates. We will remember our Boxing Day ritual spent in front of the TV to watch every moment of the first day's play in the Boxing Day Test match. Life will never be the same without our catch up every weekday afternoon at the "appointed time" and our many phone calls every night to discuss the news of the day, the football, (in particular his beloved Sydney Swans), or the cricket (especially the Aussie Test Team). We would talk about anything that came up - Dad could hold a conversation about any subject from fixing the car to fixing the country - Dad's mind was as sharp as a tack right till the end. Dad's happiest moments were time spent with his family. We have nothing but wonderful memories of a courageous and strong man. Rest easy now Dad - you're together with your beautiful Maureen. How Blessed we were to have you as our Dad. We love you and will miss you every day - "thanks for everything". Shar and Andrew.......................HOOROO. Dearest Dad, How lucky we were to have a Father and Grandfather like you. Kind and gentle, simple and genuine. Your family was your life, nothing else mattered. You showed us amazing strength over the years when you faced countless health challenges. You soldiered on with determination when others would have given up. When our family dynamics changed with the passing of Mum you assumed the role of both Nan and Pa; never missing our birthdays and important occasions in both ours and our children's lives. We enjoyed so many special times. We thank you for being part of this journey. You are truly "unforgettable". Your loving Daughter Kerrie, Son-in-law Steve, and Grandchildren Ryan, Emily, William and Lucie xxxxxx. Pa, you will always be the paternal role model whose absolute integrity to his values epitomised who he was. Your family oriented, quick witted and warm loving nature will live on. I look forward to keeping the record spinning of your musical legacy however can't promise the same for your early rising. We are blessed to have been able to share so much with you, now memories to be cherished. You will be sorely missed. Love you Pa, rest easy. Your first Grandson, Ryan x Dearest Pa, How privileged I am to have been your first Granddaughter and to call you my Pa. Thank you for all the lovely memories; always having a witty comment ready-to-roll, always being an interested and present grandparent, and always being a great role model. I am so grateful that you took on the essence of Nan, and fought so many health battles, for so many years - all for us. As always, I'll cya later Pa! Lots of love, "Little Em" x My Friend, My Pa, Knowing and spending time with you is something special that will hold in my memory forever. Your witty humour, accompanied with that characteristic smile will be greatly missed in everyone's day. Your positivity, your humility and your simplicity is inspiring to me and to many. You were one of a kind Pa. I will miss your good taste in music and you everyday. 'Stick to your guns'. All My Love your Grandson Will xx "This will be an adventure"- and what an adventure it was Pa. I will miss your smile, I will miss your laugh, but most of all I will miss the music that would play and the light that would shine, when you were near. Thank you for being both my role model and my loving Grandfather. It's time for you to enjoy your new adventure in Heaven, I love you, your Granddaughter Lucie xx Pa, what a pleasure and treasure it has been to know you over the past 10 years. I will think of you whenever I hear Amy Belle & Rod Stewart's duet - oh the joy that brought you. Your values, 'tell it as it is' attitude, taste in music and love for your family lives on through those that love you most. Rest In Peace with your beloved. Love always, Jaz xxoo Hi Pa, It was a pleasure to have been able to spend some time with you over the last few years. It was clear to see how much love you had for your family. Goodbye Pa - Your mate, Steve (Stephen Drake) Our precious Dad and Pa, Words cannot describe the truly amazing, loving Father and Pa you were. You devoted your whole life to your family. Not only were you the best Father and Pa, the past 15 years you also took on the role as a Mother and Nan to us all. Life as we know it will never be the same, but we hold dear the memories and will treasure all the times spent together. From countless Birthday get togethers, Christmas Day celebrations, mid week dinner dates and our daily phone calls (sometimes several per day) to report in on 'what's cracking?' You were a true fighter, you never gave up and never complained. God bless you now our darling Dad and Pa. See ya when I see ya and don't forget to eat your broccoli. Your loving Daughter Colleen, Son-in-law Tony and loving Grandchildren Steph and Lach xxxx. Dear Pa, Hope you are resting easy in Pa-Land. I will treasure all the memories we had together and most importantly I'll continue to butter my bread right out to the edges, just like we did every Thursday night. Your loving Granddaughter Steph xx. Pa, I will forever treasure our chats about our beloved Bloods and all the other sports going on around the world. You were a remarkably strong man and I hope the grit, determination and pride you showed will wear off on me. Cheer cheer the red and the white. God bless, Lach xx. Our Unforgettable Dad, Thank you for your never-ending care and commitment to our family. Your courage, strength and determination, coupled with your humble demeanour was an inspiration to everyone, which is why you generated such deserving respect. I will miss your advice, wise comments and humour. You always had the ability to teach us something new about life. Now reunited and at peace with "our loving Mum". Till we meet again. "Hoo roo" for now. Love forever your proud Son Kev. Dear Kev, Thank you for everything you have always done for us. The care, love and interest in everything we did was appreciated. You had a natural gift to help us over the years without even knowing. I will miss your frequent visits and humour. Love, "Vonnie" Dear Pa Thanks for all the memories, you were really a great Pa. Too bad you supported the Swans else you would have been perfect. I will miss your visits, your dinner visits and checkers nights. Love, Xav Dear Pa I will miss our car rides for fish and chips. I will miss our Saturday Boston buns. I will miss being beat at chess. I will miss your sense of humour. Most of all, I will miss my couch buddy. Love "Madda" XOXO Dear Pa, I will miss our movie nights and also how you always beat me in checkers. I miss you already Pa. Love forever Liam. "Truly Unforgettable"
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 25, 2019