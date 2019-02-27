|
|
MCGURK Kenneth Allen (Ken)
Passed away peacefully at St. John of God Hospital, Bendigo on February 24, 2019.
Aged 66 years
Beloved husband of Julie. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Sean, Steven and Carolyn, and Warren. Devoted Pop of Jarrod, Megan, Matilda and Macey.
Forever in our hearts
We have grieved with you since the day you were diagnosed.
Now we must learn to grieve without you, know that you were loved by us all, now at rest your loving family will never forget you.
Your loving wife Julie, son Wazza, Mother Mavis and Father Jack (dec.)
A wonderful father, father-in-law and poppy.
Thank you for the memories, for the love and kindness. Dad/Poppy we will miss you, but will always smile when we remember you.
Rest in Peace, we love you.
Joanne, Sean, Jarrod and Megan
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Caz. Adored Poppy of Matilda and Macey.
Forever in our hearts and minds
Rest in Peace
Steve, Carolyn, Matilda and Macey McGurk
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019