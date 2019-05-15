Home
Kay Veronica (RUTHBERG) CHRISTIAN

CHRISTIAN (Ruthberg) Kay Veronica 7/10/1944 - 10/5/2019 With great courage and dignity, Kay passed away peacefully at her Kotta home surrounded by her 8 children. We will remember her dedication, kindness and humility, and treasure her love. You were our strength, we are your legacy. Devoted Wife to Ambrose (dec.), loved Mother, Mother-in-law and Nan of Lorelle, Craig (dec.), Christian, Harry, Julian, Michelle, Millicent, Jemima, Imogen, Felix, Paul, Georgie, Charlie, Isabelle, Pippa, Andrew, Cheree, Hunter, Remee, Eden, Haddie, Wilson, Rohan, Sarah, Jack, Ruby, Lottie, Cecelia, Stuart, Annie, Lucy, Jude, Gus, Anna, Kahl, Poppy, Finn, Oscar, Kaitlin, Brenton, Winnie and George. Dearly loved Daughter of Saloma and Charles Ruthberg (dec.). Kind and loving Sister to Maureen, Leonie and Charles. Peace, perfect peace.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 15, 2019
