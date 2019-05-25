|
DELVES Judy At St John Of God Hospital, Bendigo on May 23, 2019. Aged 57 years. Loving Wife of Murray. Dearly loved Mother of Jesse and Step-Mother to Jason, James and Kailin. Loved Nana to Maythias, Toby and Casey. You will always be in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace "We love You" Treasured memories of our much loved Daughter-in-law Judy. We will love and miss you always. Sweet dreams. - Dick and Enid. With a heavy heart we say goodbye to Judy our beautiful Sister-in-law and Aunty. Finally at peace. We will miss you always. Love, Paul, Leisa, Eliza, Llewellyn, Anna and Phoebe.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 25, 2019