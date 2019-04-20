Home
Joyce Lavinia (WARD) QUAIL


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Joyce Lavinia (WARD) QUAIL Notice
QUAIL (nee Ward) Joyce Lavinia 10/04/1926 - 17/04/2019 Adored wife of Ray. Cherished mum of Linda, Gloria, Helen and Robert. Loved mother-in-law of Don (dec.), Ray & Keith. Loved grand-mother of Andrea, Don & Lisa, Rachael & Miles, Melanie & Ryan, Mark & Katrina, Kara & Luca, Amanda & Reece, Christopher & Meagan, Jeremy & Mia, Laura, Emily, James. Loved great grandmother of Keiley, Alexander, Benito, Vittorio, Alexis, Willow, Tinka, Claire, Ewan & Ottilie 'What you leave behind is not engraved on stone monuments, it is woven into the hearts of others'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019
